Christopher Anderson arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah Miller

Christopher Anderson arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah MillerUpdated
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says that Christopher Anderson has been arrested for allegedly murdering Hannah Miller.
He was arrested in Carol Stream Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The arrest was based on information received from a confidential informant.
Authorities says that Anderson shot and killed Miller on June 30.
Another man, Seth Wakefield is alleged to have helped Anderson plot the murder of Hannah Miller.