Christian Siriano kicks off New York Fashion Week in color

NEW YORK (AP) — With Katie Holmes and Lil’ Kim on his front row and singer Marina on the mic high above his runway, Christian Siriano helped kicked off New York Fashion Week Tuesday night. It’s the first big pandemic round of in-person shows and he put on a flurry of neon and lace inspired in part by all the Italian women in his life. Siriano’s commitment to size inclusivity was never stronger as he opened and closed the show with plus-size breakout model Precious Lee. She first walked in a stunning yellow trouser suit with wide loose pants and an asymmetrical jacket, a matching crossover bralette underneath. Kristin Chenoweth and Alicia Silverstone also sat front row in a pandemic-era crowd down to 300 from Siriano’s usual 800 guests.