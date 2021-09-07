Britney Spears’ father files to end court conservatorship

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears’ father has filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years. James Spears filed his petition to end the conservatorship in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday. The filing says that James Spears only wants what’s best for his daughter, and if she wants to terminate the conservatorship and believes she can handle her own life, he believes she should get that chance. Judge Brenda Penny, who oversees the case, will need to approve the move. The next hearing in the case is set for Sept. 29. There was no immediate comment from the pop star’s attorney.