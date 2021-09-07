Area mom seeks community help after child bitten by dog

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area mom is asking the community for help after her eight year-old son was bitten by a dog at Two Hearts Dog Park in Wausau.

Melanie Johnson posted on Facebook asking residents for help locating the owners of a black and white dog named Uno that was at the dog park on Sunday. Her son was allegedly bitten when petting the dog and needed two stiches from the bite. Johnson is seeking out the owners to make sure her son doesn't need rabies shots.

"I'm just asking the public to try to help and find the couple so we can get the vaccination records or try to find out if they have been vaccinated or not," Johnson said.

If she is not able to hear back from the owners within the week she said her son will more than likely need four shots, something she said she hopes she does not have to put him through. If you know anything about the dog you can reach out to the Wausau Police Department or message Melanie Johnson on Facebook.