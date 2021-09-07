Area business collects thousands of blankets for refugees

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- An area business is looking to help Afghanistan refugees and bring a bit of comfort and warmth.

Sew Smart in Wausau and Rhinelander has been collecting blankets and quilts to help keep families warm and feel a bit more secure in the United States after their evacuation. The owner said so far the support has been incredible with piles of blankets arriving daily from all over the state.

"We're so happy to do it. I was thrilled at the opportunity to help because I had been watching the news program and so this was perfect timing for me. Kind of pulled at my heart-strings and we all love to sew and quilt so it was an easy task for me," Mary Wilke, Sew Smart Owner said.

She said by the end of the week she expects they will have collected around ten thousand blankets and quilts in just a week. She said they are thankful for the donations and are ending the collection this week.