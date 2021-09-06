Willow Springs Garden hosts annual tractor pull

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Willow Springs Garden hosted their annual tractor pull on Sunday and Monday. The event featured different groups for contestants to compete in.

Organizers said they enjoy putting on the event and have had to create two separate weekends due to high interest.

"Today there's people that do this full time. They're out pulling tractors all week every weekend long, so it's developed into quite a sporting event," Event Worker Mark Wallace said.

Willow Springs Garden will host another tractor pull on October 2.