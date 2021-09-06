Summer tourism season comes to an end, helps out area businesses

HAZELHURST, Wis. (WAOW) -- Labor day marks the end of summer tourist season -- but instead of saying goodbye -- businesses in Wisconsin's Northwoods are simply saying see you later.

Businesses in Oneida County say goodbye to a successful summer.

"We've had a great summer; it's got to be one of the top two or three that we've ever had here in our business," said Kurt Justice, owner at Kurt's Island Sport Shop.

Tourism is the backbone for many Northwoods businesses, with the pandemic paving the way for more people to spend time outside.

"The lifestyle is very simple but at the same time availability with multisport activities, cycling, kayaking, canoeing, fishing everything, it's all here," said Mo Trainor, a manager at BJ's Bike Shop.

While places have struggled with finding workers -- they're grateful to those who helped keep their doors open.

Over at Whitman’s Bar and Grill, waving goodbye to those driving by has been a tradition for 51 years now and there no plans of stopping this way of saying thank you anytime soon.

"We love tourists up here, they're wonderful people, we have made a lot of good friends that do not live in the area but they're still good friends," Mary Whitman, owner of Whitman's Sports Bar & Grill.

"It's not just owners saying thank you--but other tourists as well who enjoyed spending their time in the Northwoods and all it has to offer.

"We stay up here all summer long and it was nice seeing all of the people coming up and it's nice to see all the people going home but also the people still coming up," said Meredith Lang, a tourist from Milwaukee.

Some businesses say that while this Labor Day weekend was slower than normal, the summer months have put them in a good spot financially.