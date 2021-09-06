Spotty showers and breezy the next few days

Hope you had a great Labor Day weekend and have been enjoying the pleasant weather! It will be a touch unsettled now through Wednesday thanks to a low pressure system sweeping through southern Canada. The brunt of the rain with it will probably pass from Upper Michigan into Lower Michigan later Monday night into Tuesday. However, there is a good chance that some scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through the News 9 area as well. They will be more likely the further north and east you go.

Otherwise, clouds will thicken Monday night with lows in the mid 50s. Tomorrow should be partly sunny and breezy with highs from the low 70s north to near 80 south. Winds will be from the south around 10 mph Monday night, then southwest Tuesday morning. By midday Tuesday the winds should be from the west-northwest at 10-20 mph.

Cooler air will filter in by Wednesday and skies should be partly or mostly cloudy. We could have a few spotty light showers or sprinkles. Lows will be around 53 with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 south.

Thursday and Friday look bright and sunny with high pressure nearby. Lows should reach the mid to upper 40s with highs in the low 70s Thursday and mid 70s Friday.

It will stay mild and partly sunny and mild Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. However, a front will be pushing through the area. As such, there is a 30% chance of scattered showers, especially in the northern half of the region. Temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 70s.

Another batch of cooler air will roll in by Sunday with highs in the upper 60s. At least there should be a nice amount of sunshine. Yet another weak front is projected to move in next Monday providing some potential of showers. It looks generally seasonal with highs around 69 degrees.

Have a nice evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 6-September 2021

*On this date in weather history:

1881 - Forest fires in Michigan and Ontario resulted in 'Yellow Day' in the northeastern U.S. Twenty villages in Michigan burned, and a total of 500 persons were killed. Fires caused 2.3 million dollars in losses near Lake Huron. Candles were needed at the noon hour. (David Ludlum)

1929 - Iowa's earliest snow of record occurred as a few flakes were noted at 9 AM at Alton. (The Weather Channel)