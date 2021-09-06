September’s Temperature Outlook

September will bring cooler temperatures to the northern part of the country, a notable change from recent conditions. This is also a notable change from the previous September outlook. I take these outlooks as “food for thought”. The accuracy is spotty. The assessments are vague. I doubt I could do better.

This shows Wisconsin a bit below normal via The Weather Channel

Cooler than average temperatures will likely stretch from parts of Montana and Wyoming eastward into the Midwest and Great Lakes, according to the latest outlook from The Weather Company, an IBM business (Who also own WAOW). Near to slightly cooler than average conditions are possible from the northern Rockies into parts of the Northeast and as far south and northern Oklahoma.

Portions of the West from western Washington southward into western and southern Arizona, as well as much of the Florida Peninsula, can expect above average temperatures in September.

This pattern of cooler temperatures across the northern tier and trending warmer in the southern U.S. is a notable shift from the recent pattern. Above average temperatures prevailed across much of the northern tier in August, especially in parts of the Northern Plains, Great Lakes and Northeast.