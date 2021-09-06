Scammers pretending to be deputy or detective with Waupaca Co. Sheriff’s Office

WAUPACA, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Waupaca County Sheriff's Office is warning residents about a scam where the scammer says there a detective or deputy with the office.

The sheriff's office says thanks to an alert resident they were made aware of the scam.

They add that these types of scam can be convincing as they use real names and spoof phone numbers from the sheriff's office.

They are reminding people of several things:

Never give out personal information for financial information over the phone unless you have verified who you're speaking with.

They will never let people about an arrest warrant over the phone, you can call them at (715) 258-4466 with any questions and to validate the phone call.

The sheriff's office says they've been seeing an increase in both phone and online scams.