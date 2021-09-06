Residents, officials reflect on progress as Labor Day Parade returns

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sights and sounds of a Wausau tradition, the Labor Day Parade, returned.

"It's great to see [the] community come out in this type of unity," City of Wausau Alderperson Tom Kilian said, who was named Citizen of the Year.

Hundreds crowded the sidewalks of 3rd Avenue after last year's parade didn't happen because of COVID-19.

But as a whole, it's the generations of perseverance that went into making this celebration happen.

"Most people look at it as just as holiday to celebrate, where in actuality it's the sacrifices of the ones that came before us to give us all the benefits that we have at work and the 8-hour days, the 40 hour work week," International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 388 president John Danczyk said.

"Really, without that type of unity from the labor force, historically, I think we would not enjoy many of the benefits we currently do," Kilian added.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday began in 1894 as activists simply wanted workers to get a day of recognition for all their hard work they do for their country.

Wisconsin Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes says the holiday this year still feels different, considering what workers have been through for more than a year and a half.

"The challenges that people have continued to deal with, putting themselves in harm's way, putting themselves in the face of this virus just to make our lives somewhat normal, I think it's important for us to just say thank you," he said.

Barnes also says though it's important to recognize the progress made, and celebrate it, he feels there's still more work to be done.

"The fact that people are still working full time and struggling to pay the bills…that is the struggle that we continue to see people face all across the state and across this country," he said.

In a speech after the parade, Barnes advocated to raise the minimum wage to $15 in the state.