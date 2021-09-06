New Wausau chocolate shop offers a unique sweet treat

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- If you have a taste for the sweet stuff in life, a new shop on Wausau's West Side might just appeal to your senses.

What was supposed to be a place to export online orders turned into a retail space. Despite challenges from the pandemic, an area couple is bringing sweetness to Wausau.

Paul and Kristin Zaal never meant to open a storefront in Wausau for their chocolate business, especially during COVID.

"Well the pandemic has been tough because we had locations in shopping malls across the coounty and about in March last year a lot of those shopping malls then closed which kind of forced us in a different direction and that direction is importing candy and chocolates from Holland, which is where I'm from," Paul said.

So they moved to online sales, leaving them open to live anywhere. Their choice was Wausau, a place they have lived before.

"We had always been thinking about doing online sales so at that time I was like well now's the time," Kristin said.

And with their online business taking off, they needed a base for Chocolate Creations, finding it in a storefront on Wausau's west side. And with the new site, they are bringing new products.

"We found this new product from Holland that is popular in Holland already but no one knows it here. So it is our goal to make this new product which is a chocolate crunch cookie with a thin layer of chocolate, popular here in the United States," Paul said.

Despite the difficulties, the couple said they work through them when they come their way.

"We seem to overcome those challenges and sometimes you just have to make the best of it and be patient," Paul said.

Kristin said when faced with a problem, they work hard to find a solution.

"I always say just find a solution to every problem so sometimes with the shipping or importing or customs there's something that comes up and you've just got to figure it out," she said.

They plan to add more products in the near future and their store can be found at 532 S. 3rd Avenue Wausau, Wisconsin. You can find more information here.