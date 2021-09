NATO chief urges China to join nuclear arms control talks

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is urging China to join international efforts to limit the spread of nuclear weapons amid concerns that the country is rapidly developing missiles capable of carrying atomic warheads. Stoltenberg says “China has global responsibilities in arms control. And Beijing too would benefit from mutual limits on numbers, increased transparency, and more predictability.” His remarks came Monday as Stoltenberg laid out his priorities for nuclear disarmament at NATO’s annual arms control conference. China has so far shown few signs that it’s inclined to join any international arms limitation talks.