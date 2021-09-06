Mild Labor Day

This year's labor day forecast will be dry and seasonal, perfect for outdoor activities. Overnight though, we are tracking our next chance for major precipitation, especially in the Northwoods.

Monday (Labor Day): Patchy morning fog. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild and dry. Chance of heavier rain after midnight

High: 73 Wind: West 5-8

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers and storms, especially north of Wausau..

Low: 56 Wind: South 5-10

Tuesday: Good chance of showers and storms early then breezy with decreasing clouds.

High: 76 Wind: WNW 8-18

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with a breeze.

Low: 55

This year, labor day will be best spent outside as we will have beautiful weather for lounging around. Winds should be light from the West and, while not completely clear, there will be a good deal of sun. Despite the dry and bright weather, it still will be a bit cool for getting in the water with the daytime high near 73 degrees. As far as any precipitation, there will be some patchy fog and dew in the morning, however, the next chance of major rainfall will be after midnight.

Overnight, a warm front is quickly followed by a cold front will bring a chance of showers and storms. The highest rainfall totals in the state will be towards the northern Wisconsin border. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. The timing will be after midnight and into the early morning of Tuesday. Due to the combination of the two air masses pushing through, the daytime high on Tuesday will likely be warmer, though breezy winds and morning rain will make it feel much the same. Wind speeds could reach 20mph with gusts even higher.

Wednesday has a small chance of light rain, though will be partly cloudy for the most part. Temperatures will once again fall to the low 70s for highs across the region. Thursday is much the same but without the rain chance. Warmer, but not warm weather, will return to the state Friday onward as we track mid to upper 70s along a new air mass. This air mass however will also bring a chance of rain for the weekend.

Have a happy Labor Day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 6-September 2021

On this day in weather history:

1881 - Forest fires in Michigan and Ontario resulted in 'Yellow Day' in the northeastern U.S. Twenty villages in Michigan burned, and a total of 500 persons were killed. Fires caused 2.3 million dollars in losses near Lake Huron. Candles were needed at the noon hour. (David Ludlum)

1929 - Iowa's earliest snow of record occurred as a few flakes were noted at 9 AM at Alton. (The Weather Channel)