German government, industry back North Sea spaceport plan

BERLIN (AP) — The German government says it supports plans for a North Sea spaceport that would be used to launch small satellites into space from Europe. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said Monday the government would act as an “anchor customer” for the floating launch site off the German coast. Altmaier said the governments wants to “strengthen the national space program.” He spoke at an event marking the signing of cooperation agreements between the German Offshore Spaceport Alliance and four European rocket manufacturers. The head of the Germany industry association BDI said a spaceport in the North Sea would make it easier to launch satellites into polar and sun-synchronous orbits.