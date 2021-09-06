Fourth Beloit homicide doubles 2020 total

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police officers found a man dead early Sunday morning between two houses, including Luiz Munoz's home.

Munoz said he was shocked by an early morning knock on his door from police.

"To wake up and just, you know, go get breakfast, and then, boom, you know, there's a dead body outside your house," he said.

Munoz said the shooting left him shaken up and frustrated.

"It's hard that these types of things are happening like now on a regular daily basis," he said.

Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles echoed the frustration.

"It's very unfortunate that we have to stand up here for our fourth time and identify a person struck by gunfire and losing their lives," Chief Sayles said.

This homicide doubles Beloit's count from 2020 when there were 2.

People in the city asked for more police patrols after a string of shootings in August left a 20-year-old dead, but Chief Sayles said his detectives need the public's help to stop crime.

"One of the things that we're going to get to is policing for the people behind the blinds because we have people that see crimes that are committed, that they don't really want to come out into the community and tell us," he said.

Munoz said the yellow crime tape wrapped around so many scenes is becoming an unwanted color in Beloit because he said it's ruining how others view the area.

"It's coming to the point where our city is being viewed as a really, really bad city, and I believe our city is a beautiful city," he said. "It just sucks that we get this image now."

Police are not releasing the victim's name until family members are notified.

If anyone has any information about this homicide they're asked to contact Rock County dispatch or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.