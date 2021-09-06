Former France defender Adams dies after 39 years in a coma

PARIS (AP) — Former France and Paris Saint-Germain defender Jean-Pierre Adams has died after spending 39 years in a coma. He was 73. In a poignant tribute, PSG called him the club’s “glorious elder.” Adams has been lying in a coma at his home in the southern French city of Nimes since 1982. He was injured in a match and required knee surgery. During the operation at Lyon Hospital, an anaesthetic error saw him fall into a coma. He won his first cap for France in 1972 and went on to play 22 times for Les Bleus.