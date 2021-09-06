Do ATVs belong on roads? Towns are abuzz on perks, drawbacks

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (AP) — Rural communities across the country are wrestling with the economic perks and environmental drawbacks of opening up their roads to ATVs. Interest in ATVs has only intensified as more people got outdoors during the pandemic. But their popularity has sometimes pitted riders against residents. People in the Vermont community of Morristown are expected to vote this fall on a proposal from an ATV group to open up sections of certain roads to give them access to gas, restaurants and a local motel. But some other residents are pushing back, raising concerns about safety, noise, and harm to the environment.