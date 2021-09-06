Body of Greek composer Theodorakis to lie in state

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The body of Greek composer and politician Mikis Theodorakis is to lie in state in a chapel of Athens Cathedral for three days from Monday afternoon, a day earlier than originally planned. The move comes after a dispute over Theodorakis’ burial appeared to be resolved. His family reportedly lifted objections to him being buried on the southern island of Crete in accordance with his last wishes. A court temporarily halted burial plans pending resolution of the dispute. Greece’s national broadcaster said a final court decision on details of the burial is expected Tuesday.