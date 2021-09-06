Afghan refugees receiving COVID-19 vaccine at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) -- The Afghan refugees coming to Wisconsin's Fort McCoy have the option of getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Military officials say the site is seeing 300 to 500 people each day, and many are choosing to get vaccinated. However, officials have not specified the total number of vaccines administered.

Fort McCoy is currently housing more than 8,000 refugees.

The Department of State and Department of Homeland Security are providing transportation, temporary housing, medical screening, and general support for at least 50,000 Afghan evacuees at suitable facilities, in permanent or temporary structures, as quickly as possible.