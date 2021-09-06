77-year-old will be oldest competitor in Wisconsin’s half Ironman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Alan Wiltgen has been competing in Ironman races for more than 30 years, and now he's preparing to be the oldest person at the start line of the Wisconsin Ironman 70.3 next Sunday.

"The main thing is I want to finish because, two years ago, I missed the cut off by 14 seconds," he said. "So this year, I've got to finish it."

Wiltgen is a Vietnam War veteran, and he said he started competing in Ironmans when running became too boring.

"I thought, well, that could be more interesting than just running, and I participated and thought it was a stupidest thing I ever did in my life," he said. "Then, two weeks later, I was looking for another one."

He said he enjoys the triathlon community and the people he's met while traveling to races.

"It's a great, great group of people all the way through," he said. "Everybody's supportive of each other."

Wiltgen is competing in the half Ironman race, and he will run, bike and swim a total of 70.3 miles during the event in Madison on September 12.