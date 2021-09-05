Taliban resume some flights, press assault on final holdout

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers have resumed some domestic passenger flights to and from Kabul, as the religious militia’s fighters step up an assault on the last remaining pocket of resistance being led by fighters opposed to their rule. The anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province, north of the Afghan capital, are being led by former vice president Amrullah Saleh, who has appealed for humanitarian aid to help the thousands of people displaced by the fighting. A senior Taliban spokesman tweeted Sunday that Taliban troops had overrun Rokha district, one of largest of eight districts in Panjshir.