Silver Alert for man taken from nursing home in Price County

PARK FALLS, Wisc. (WAOW) -- A silver alert has been issued for a 69-year-old man in Price County.

Authorities say Anthony Scott Nicely was last seen being taken from a nursing home Sunday around 4:00 p.m. in Park Falls. He was being escorted by Virginia Nicely in a wheelchair.

Authorities say Anthony may be a passenger in a 2019 Ram 1500 being driven by Virginia. License plate #RA4801.

Anthony Nicely is 5 foot 8 inches tall, has brown eyes, and has a grey mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt.

If anybody knows the whereabouts of Anthony, they are asked to contact the Price County Sheriff's Office at (715) 339-3011.