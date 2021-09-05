Overall, A Nice End To The Labor Day Weekend

Our Labor Day weekend improved. After a rainy Friday and wet and gloomy start to Saturday, we dried out.

Headlines: A nice night and a nice Labor Day is ahead. Rain chances Monday night and Tuesday morning. Comfortable temperatures continue. The upcoming week and weekend look very pleasant. Mainly dry and temperatures on the cooler side for early September.

Futuretrack has clear skies tonight. Mainly sunny Labor Day. A passing shower is possible Monday night. Cloudy Tuesday morning but becoming mostly sunny.

Rain chances by percent are 40% Monday night and 40% Tuesday morning.

Rain track is likely to be below normal the next week and toward mid-September.

Our temperature trend is close to normal, maybe a bit below the next ten days.

Mainly clear tonight and pleasant. Winds becoming Light west-northwest and a low of 47.

Mainly sunny Labor Day and a high of 72.

Becoming sunny Tuesday and a high of 73. Windy Tuesday as well. West-northwest winds 10-15 with gusts 25-30 mph.

Mainly sunny Wednesday and a high of 70.

Mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 70.

Mostly sunny Friday with a high of 73.

Mostly sunny Saturday with a high of 74.

Partly cloudy Sunday with a high of 76.

9/5/21 Meteorologist Jeff Andrews

*Today in weather history. Nothing mentioned about Wisconsin. I do see a couple of hurricanes on this date in history

1933 - A hurricane hit Brownsville, TX, killing forty persons and causing 12 million dollars damage. (David Ludlum)

1950 - Hurricane Easy produced the greatest 24 hour rainfall in U.S. weather records. The hurricane deluged Yankeetown, on the upper west coast of Florida, with 38.7 inches of rain. (David Ludlum)