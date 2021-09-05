Infant’s body discovered outside Milwaukee funeral home

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say an infant whose body was discovered Friday was placed outside a Milwaukee funeral home. Police say the cause of death is undetermined and the case remains under investigation. Police are looking for the parents of the child. The baby was found by employees of Reid’s New Golden Gate Funeral Home. WJDT-TV reports that workers noticed a black tote bag in a corner up against the building’s wall. The infant was wrapped in a blanket inside the bag.