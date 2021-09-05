If You See This Insect, Best To Get Rid of It

The Lantern fly is devouring crops and destroying maple and walnut trees. Hundreds of millions of dollars in crops are threatened. At this point, the areas affected are five states in the northeastern U.S. The Lantern fly also ejects a sugary substance called honeydew. It leads to mold. These pests arrived from China over the last decade.

Virginia actually enacted a “quarantine”. The spotted lanternfly (SLF) was detected in Virginia in January 2018. It is an invasive planthopper that was discovered in Pennsylvania in 2014. In Pennsylvania and its native range, it is a pest of grapes, peaches, hops, and apples. It is commonly associated with tree-of-heaven

Lanternfly’s can be hard to spot — and harder to kill.

Often mistaken for ticks (as babies) or moths (as adults), the spotted lanternfly is neither. Instead, it is known as a “hopper” and grows its wings only in the adult stage.

With eggs laid from September to mid-November, the insects hatch in early spring. Their coating is black, with white polka dots, and as they grow, they split along their back and crawl out into a new life stage.

In mid-summer, they turn red (still with white polka dots), and by August, most have morphed into their winged adult stage. They are very fast too. Eyes on the sides of their heads. Spraying Neem oil can help. But the most effective solution (so far) requires systemic insecticides. There’s no easy “pest management” solution… yet.

