Fans return to Camp Randall after nearly 2 years

MADISON (WKOW) -- Even though the Badgers didn't get a win Saturday, fans said they were still happy to be at the game and cheer on their team inside Camp Randall for the first time in 651 days.

The stadium experience was a bit different because of the pandemic, but fans said they were thrilled just to be back.

"To be back here with all of my friends, seeing my family and on game day is super exciting for me," Theresa McArdle said.

McArdle wasn't the only one excited to be at the game.

"I'm excited," Jesse Jacobson said. "I'm actually a Wisconsin alumnus, and I haven't been here for 15 years."

While it was a homecoming for some, others were having their first UW football experience.

Matt Trila has visited more than 80 NCAA Division 1 stadiums, and Saturday was his first time at Camp Randall.

"The people are great," he said. "A fair bit of alcohol is involved, so that's always good. It's great. I love the environment."

The last time fans were able to walk through the gates at Camp Randall was 2019, and things inside have changed a bit because of COVID-19.

"We are now going to a digital ticket," Jason King, UW senior associate athletic director, said. "We're going cashless at our concession stands. In some of our premium areas, you will be required to have a mask, but if you're sitting in the general bowl, it would not be required but encouraged."

However, fans said the new pandemic protocols didn't affect their game day experience.

"I feel like we're outside, I feel safe," Tara McCaffrey "I'm vaccinated wearing a mask when I need to. So, you know, as long we're following the rules and being safe, we should be okay."

McArdle echoed that sentiment.

"I'm vaccinated, have my mask on and, you know, we're just ready to have fun," she said.

The Badgers will have another shot at their first win when they take on Eastern Michigan at home next Saturday. The kickoff is at 6 p.m.