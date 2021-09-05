Area child honoring father by throwing out first pitch at Brewers Game

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Brewers will have a special pitcher throwing out the first pitch at the Labor Day game. An area four -year-old will be taking the mound and he says he's ready.

"Batter up!" Says Axton Wanserski, who will be throwing the pitch in honor of his father. He loves the Milwaukee Brewers just like his dad.

Axton, his mom, and other family will be heading to the Brewer's game with matching shirts to cheer on Axton as he throws out the first pitch, all to honor the four-year-old's father Tom Wanserski. Axton's aunt was the one who nominated him to pitch.

"My husband was a very very big Brewers fan and always a huge Wisconsin sports fan so she just knew that this would be a very very special thing for Axton," Lindsay said.

Her husband Tom was the jump coach for the Wausau West High School track and field team. He sadly passed away from a brain tumor in April.

"When Axton was a baby and he was fussy at night we had DVR'd a Brewers game and that was the only thing that would settle him down," Axton's mom Lindsay Wanserski said.

Now he's gearing up for a very big game.

"I'm really excited," Axton said.

But now there's a little bit of light for this family during a dark time.

"So these little bits of happiness are kind of what's going to get us through and I hope that he looks back on it and realizes how special it was and puts a smile on his face," Lindsay said.

The experience goes beyond throwing the first pitch for the family. Lindsay said it will forever be a sweet way for Axton to remember and honor his father.

"The fact that he gets to go to the Brewers stadium and throw out a pitch is just an incredible honor and it's an incredible way for him to honor his dad," Lindsay said.

The family has set up a foundation in Tom's name to help others in similar situations. You can find more information here.