95 years of fun at the Rosholt fair

ROSHOLT, Wisc. (WAOW) -- The Rosholt fair is back for its 95th anniversary, and it's one of the last events to wrap up the summer.

What began as a farmer picnic, has now grown to be a 4H fair. It features exhibits and carnival rides for all to enjoy.

Opening with a bit of rain, fair president Chris Martin said the rain did not dampen their spirts.

"My favorite part is seeing all the people I really enjoy talking to and just seeing everybody smile," Martin said. "Everyone is really excited to be here. You can tell it and you can sense it. "

The fair will continue through Monday, August 6.

For more information check the fair website.