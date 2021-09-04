Skip to Content

Saudi Arabia says it intercepted Houthi missile that hurt 2

11:15 pm National news from the Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a ballistic missile fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which sent debris crashing down over a neighborhood near Dammam that wounded at least two children. Images published Sunday by the state-run Saudi Press Agency showed glass and debris across a townhouse there, which is in the kingdom’s eastern reaches and near the headquarters of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco. A Saudi military spokesman said the Houthis launched three bomb-laden drones and three ballistic missiles. The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the assault, which comes amid an uptick in fighting in the yearslong war in Yemen.

