Safe boating tips for the holiday weekend

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- It's Labor Day weekend and for those celebrating the holiday out on the water, remember to stay safe while boating.

When packing the boat, don't forget to bring life jackets and fire extinguishers. If the boat is larger than 16 feet make sure there is a throwable device incase someone falls off.

When at small water opening, remember to keep proper distancing from neighboring boats.

"Especially on a water body that is pretty narrow make sure you are watching your surroundings for other boats going by," said Department of Natural Resources Conservation Warden Tyler Flood.