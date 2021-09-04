Riverfront Jazz Fest back in-person

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Labor Day weekend tradition is back and in-person this year.

The Riverfront Jazz Fest at Pfiffner Pioneer Park was held virtually last year away from the park, but it's back to being a two-day live event this year.

Three acts were scheduled to perform Saturday, two of which were originally from the Midwest.

Dale and Theresa Landree came in from Kenosha, saying they try to come out every year they can.

"We love it. I love the river, I just love the serenity and it's good to get out of Kenosha," Theresa said.

The festival will continue Sunday at 3 p.m. with three more acts scheduled to perform.

The event has taken place annually since 2004.