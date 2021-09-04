Portion of Vilas County ATV/UTV trail closed due to safety concerns

Vilas Co., Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're looking to hit the trails this Labor Day weekend, there's one closure you should know about.

A portion of Vilas County State Funded ATV/UTV Trail will be Temporarily closed on the old railroad grade, known as snowmobile Trail3, between Whiskey Trail road and River Rd.

The Vilas County Parks and Recreation Department says this is because of flooding issues due to beavers.

This goes into effect at noon on September 4, 2021 and will remain closed until the issue is resolved.