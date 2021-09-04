Nicer end to the extended weekend

Our extended weekend began on a bit of a gloomy note with clouds and rain, fortunately, we are tracking nicer weather ahead to expect to see a bit more sun moving forward.

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 54 Wind: West 5-7

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Not too bad but breezy in the afternoon with a small chance of rain.

High: 74 Wind: WNW 10-15

Monday (Labor Day): Partly cloudy, mild, and dry. Chance of heavier showers though not until late overnight.

High: 73

A cooler spell of weather has been sitting in north-central Wisconsin due to abundant cloud cover and light rain/drizzle amounting to around a quarter-inch of rain across the state. Moving forward, however, there will be more sunshine during the daytime hours which will help bring us back into the mid-70s. Sunday will be a nice day though may feel a bit cooler due to a breeze from the WNW of 10-15 miles an hour. On the contrary, there should be a good deal of sun on Sunday which will help to feel warm when outside. Right now there is a 20% chance of rain, though any shower activity will likely be a passing drizzle which shouldn't last long.

Our Labor day on Monday should be dry all day long which will be great for being outdoors or possibly some holiday grilling. While there will be partly cloudy skies, there will once again be much more sunshine. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the far north to the mid-70s in central Wisconsin.

Tuesday won't be overly cool but will feel fairly chilly due to the weather conditions. A cold front passing late Monday will bring breezy winds to the state and likely some heavier precipitation. The heaviest rain looks to be further north and during the morning hours. Some pokes of sun will likely develop but not until the later afternoon.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are all looking nice though still will be on the cooler side in the 70s. High pressure will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the mid-late week. The clearing will also make for much cooler overnights so prepare to have a sweatshirt or a light jacket on hand if out late. Saturday will be much warmer in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Enjoy the rest of the labor day weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 4-September 2021.

On this day in weather history:

1989 - Overnight thunderstorm rains of four and a half to seven inches drenched eastern Nebraska during the morning hours, pushing creeks out of their banks, and flooding fields, country roads and city streets. Totals ranged up to 6.97 inches south of Creston. It was also a soggy Labor Day for northern Florida. Jacksonville reported 6.82 inches of rain, and evening thunderstorms produced 2.75 inches of rain in one hour at Sandlewood. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)