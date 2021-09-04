Houser expected to start as Brewers host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (69-64, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (82-54, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Kwang Hyun Kim (6-6, 3.23 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 75 strikeouts) Brewers: Adrian Houser (7-6, 3.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -138, Cardinals +119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals travel to face the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The Brewers are 36-30 on their home turf. Milwaukee has slugged .397 this season. Avisail Garcia leads the club with a .483 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Cardinals are 34-34 on the road. The St. Louis offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, Paul Goldschmidt leads the team with a mark of .288.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 15-4. Adam Wainwright earned his 14th victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBIs for St. Louis. Freddy Peralta registered his fourth loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eduardo Escobar is second on the Brewers with 24 home runs and is batting .253.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .503.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 5-5, .230 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Angel Perdomo: (back), Jandel Gustave: (covid-19), John Curtiss: (elbow), John Axford: (elbow), Brett Anderson: (shoulder), Tyrone Taylor: (oblique), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring/back), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Manny Pina: (oblique).

Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Justin Miller: (arm), Andrew Miller: (foot), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

