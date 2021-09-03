Wisconsin DHS Deputy Secretary set to retire

(WAOW)-- The Deputy Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services(DHS) has decided to retire.

It was announced Friday that Julie Willems Van Dijk's last day will be September 10.

Governor Tony Evers said in part, "Julie’s been an essential part of our state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, and it is not an overstatement to say her work and leadership have saved lives." “Having spent 40 years dedicated to public good and the health and safety of folks in this state, Julie is the embodiment of public service.

Willems Van Dijk says she is honored to have served in the role.

“It has been an incredible honor to serve in the role of Deputy Secretary. I am especially proud of the way our staff across DHS and all of state government came together to protect the people of Wisconsin during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “I thank Governor Evers and Secretary-designee Timberlake for their trust and support, and after nearly 40 years of service as a nurse and public health leader, it is time that I recommit to the needs of my family.”

Deb Standridge who previously served as executive director of the state’s alternate care facility at State Fair Park will take over the deputy secretary role.