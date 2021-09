WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Vote here for which matchup you want to see as the Game of the Week for Week 4.

WAOW Week 4 Game of the Week What game do you want to see featured as the Week 4 Game of the Week? Witt-Birn vs Amherst Edgar vs Colby Assumption vs Pacelli The game of the week will be revealed on Wednesday