Wausau West beats crosstown rival D.C. Everest with late touchdown along with other local scores

Week three of high school football is in the books and it may have been the best one yet! Check out the scores below and the highlights above from the action across the area.

Abbotsford 42 Marathon 12

Manawa 6 Stratford 47

Wild Rose 0 Assumption 46

Appleton West 6 SPASH 41

Hortonville 13 Marshfield 23

Mosinee 47 Hayward 7

Amherst 47 Shiocton 7

Spencer Columbus 0 Witt-Birn 40

Lakeland 7 Rhinelander 32

Crivitz 28 Tomahawk 24

Merrill 15 Antigo 12

Iola-Scandinavia 0 Edgar 36

Colby 52 Southern Door 7

Durand 47 Stanley-Boyd 20

Ashland 14 Medford 30

Wausau West 20 D.C. Everest 13