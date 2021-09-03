Wausau West beats crosstown rival D.C. Everest with late touchdown along with other local scores
Week three of high school football is in the books and it may have been the best one yet! Check out the scores below and the highlights above from the action across the area.
- Abbotsford 42 Marathon 12
- Manawa 6 Stratford 47
- Wild Rose 0 Assumption 46
- Appleton West 6 SPASH 41
- Hortonville 13 Marshfield 23
- Mosinee 47 Hayward 7
- Amherst 47 Shiocton 7
- Spencer Columbus 0 Witt-Birn 40
- Lakeland 7 Rhinelander 32
- Crivitz 28 Tomahawk 24
- Merrill 15 Antigo 12
- Iola-Scandinavia 0 Edgar 36
- Colby 52 Southern Door 7
- Durand 47 Stanley-Boyd 20
- Ashland 14 Medford 30
- Wausau West 20 D.C. Everest 13