Variable conditions for Labor Day weekend weather

A slow moving weather system over Wisconsin will continue to produce soggy conditions through Saturday morning with occasional light rain and drizzle. Temperatures which are topping out in the 60s Friday afternoon will drop just into the mid or upper 50s by early Saturday morning. Southeast winds of 5-10 mph will become variable by Saturday morning.

The light rain or drizzle should gradually end by late morning Saturday as the system shifts east. We could see some patches of sunshine develop by afternoon allowing highs to reach near 71 degrees. The air could become a bit unstable by late afternoon to early evening to allow for some isolated brief showers to bubble back up. Winds will be from the northwest around 10 mph.

Sunday and Monday look partly sunny and seasonably mild with highs around 72 on Sunday and 75 on Monday. However, a weak front will zip through the region Sunday afternoon probably producing some spotty showers and thunderstorms. They look most numerous from northern into eastern Wisconsin. Just be prepared to duck inside if some of those come rolling through. Hopefully they would last an hour or less.

Labor Day again should be really nice with dry conditions throughout the day. Then we will likely have to deal with showers and thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday morning as a vigorous low pressure system swirls in from southern Canada. This one could produce a good half inch of rain or more, with at least a small chance of strong thunderstorms as well. Please stay tuned for updates. Otherwise, we will have gusty winds Tuesday with highs back into the upper 60s.

It does look drier Wednesday although some sprinkles are possible. Skies should be partly sunny with highs around the mid to upper 60s again. Nicer weather should build in late next week with a good deal of sunshine and warming conditions. Highs could rebound to 73 by Thursday and 82 degrees by Friday! It may turn breezy by Friday as well.

Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 1:10 p.m., 3-September 2021

*On September 3rd in weather history:

1953 - The temperature at Erie PA reached 99 degrees, and Stroudsburg PA established a state record for September with a reading of 106 degrees. (The Weather Channel)

1961 - Denver, CO, received 4.2 inches of snow, their earliest snow of record. (Sandra and TI Richard Sanders - 1987)

1970 - During the early evening hours, in the midst of a severe hailstorm at Coffeyville KS, a stone 17.5 inches in circumference and nearly two pounds in weight was recovered. It was the largest measured hailstone in U.S. weather records. Average stone size from the storm was five inches in diameter, with another stone reportedly eight inches in diameter. (David Ludlum)