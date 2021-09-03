School districts offering enrollment projections

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Area school districts are giving enrollment projections for this year.

Last month, News 9 reported Wausau's numbers were expected to increase by nearly 300 from the final count last year.

Wisconsin Rapids does not have a direct prediction, but its district is hoping for a bounceback after seeing a 100-student decline.

Their superintendent says the district would only become worried if last year's trend were to continue.

"If you put together three consecutive years at 100 less or even two years with 100 less, then you're going to see there's going to be some impact on your budget," Craig Broeren said.

Meanwhile, Abbotsford's district says it's continuing to grow, projecting more than 50 new students enrolling this year.

They also say they haven't heard of many people leaving the district because of COVID-related reasons.

"We haven't really heard of any rumblings of, 'We don't like policies that Abbotsford is doing so we're going to leave' or, 'We don't like what the neighboring district is doing so we're going to come to Abbotsford.' You hear about it once in a while but it doesn't really come to fruition," Abbotsford superintendent Ryan Bargender said.

He also says Abbotsford has been consistently trending upward partly because of their dual language programs.