New mask guidance has been issued to Public Schools

WAUSAU, Wisc. (WAOW)-- The state department of education is cautioning schools without mask mandates that they could be violating federal law

In a letter, the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) said those districts could be violating the Americans with Disabilities Act because students with compromised immune systems are more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Under the act, districts are required to make any and all reasonable accommodations for those students.

The DPI letter said "certain students that are immunocompromised or that have other disabilities may be particularly vulnerable to COVID-19. Under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act, students with individualized education programs are entitled to receive a free appropriate public education in the least restrictive environment. Students with disabilities are also entitled to reasonable accommodations under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act."

The full letter is posted on the department website.

