Nearly 9,000 Afghans refugees are now housed at Fort McCoy

FORT MCCOY (WKOW) — State officials are providing an update on how many Afghan refugees are being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy.

According to Cheryl Phillips, Director of Public Affairs at Fort McCoy, there are now 8,780 Afghans at the Fort being supported by 1,385 soldiers.

Still, Fort McCoy has room for more refugees if needed. Phillips said they can now support up to 13,000 Afghans.

Fort McCoy is one of eight U.S. military sites acting as temporary housing for Afghan refugees that fleeing from the Taliban.