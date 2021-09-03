Man who shot at cops in unrest over Floyd death is acquitted

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man charged with attempted murder after firing at Minneapolis police officers in the chaotic protests that followed George Floyd’s death has been acquitted of all charges against him. Jaleel Stallings argued self-defense during his July trial, testifying that he fired at the unmarked white van after he was struck in the chest with what turned out to be a nonlethal rubber bullet fired by police. Stallings’ case drew new attention this week when an online digital news outlet, Minnesota Reformer, reported on his acquittal and published body camera footage that shows Minneapolis SWAT officers punching and kicking him as he lay on the ground. The news comes months before Minneapolis residents will be asked to weigh in on the future of the police department.