Interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent? Here’s how it works

(WAOW)-- If you want to foster or adopt, a child welfare manager says there are children waiting for loving families. But before home sweet home, officials have to make sure you're a good fit.

"There has to be a health screen so a provider has to sign off that they are healthy physically and mentally and that they are capable of caring for children," said Christa Jensen, Child Welfare Manager at Marathon County Social Services.

First come informational meetings and paperwork. What follows is a steady stream of home visits, interviews, and extensive background and financial checks that can take months to complete.

"Sometimes that process can seem very intrusive to families but it's important we really understand their entire dynamic and how they live and function in all kinds of different circumstances," Jensen said.

The process of who the child is paired with is conducted by a director who looks at the child and family's interests and beliefs.

"Pair them up with their religious preferences or what their routine looks like or whatever that might be and try to find the best fit for them," Jensen said.

Though the goal is a family and child happily connected living in harmony and love, unfortunately, that is not always the case.

"Sometimes there's nothing that social services could have done to prevent a scenario from occurring," Jensen said.

But when something does happen, Jensen said they take the incident seriously and work to make sure it doesn't happen again.

"We're really looking at what occurred, why were decisions made, not was that the right decision maybe, but why was that decision made to really look at the bigger picture to help change our system to ensure that we are at least making the best decisions we can make on this end to help prevent any egregious incidents to occur," she said.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a child, but have some reservations, you don't have to dive in head first. You can learn about your options and the process here.