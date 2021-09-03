Gloomy today but not the entire weekend

After beautiful weather all week long it looks like some gloomy weather for this Friday. The good news is that it will not stay gloomy all weekend.

Today: Cloudy and cool with occasional light rain and drizzle.

High: 66 Wind: SE 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy drizzle and sprinkles.

Low: 57 Wind: SE around 5

Saturday: Overcast with sprinkles or drizzle possible during the morning, then a few breaks of sun developing in the afternoon.

High: 71 Wind: Becoming NW 10-15

A weak trough of low pressure moving in from the west will produce grey skies and periodic showers in our area for today. The rain will not be very heavy but you will probably still want a raincoat or umbrella with you if you have to spend some time outdoors. It will be a cool day with highs in the 60s. Southeast winds will be around 5 to 15 mph. The showers will taper down tonight but there will still be some scattered drizzle and sprinkles lingering through tomorrow morning. It will be a dreary start to our Saturday, then the clouds should start to break up during the mid to late afternoon. With a little sun developing during the afternoon, high temps should reach the low 70s.

Sunday should be a decent day with only a slight chance of a brief shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Highs once again will reach the low 70s. Monday should be fine as well with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

A cold front moving in from the north will produce a chance of showers or thunderstorms Monday night into Tuesday and it will briefly cool things down for the middle of next week. The mercury will top out in the low 70s on Tuesday and in the upper 60s for Wednesday. Temps should warm back up into the 70s late next week.

Have a pleasant Friday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 3 September-2021

On this date in weather history: 1953 - The temperature at Erie PA reached 99 degrees, and Stroudsburg PA established a state record for September with a reading of 106 degrees. (The Weather Channel)