Friday’s Scores

Abbotsford 42, Marathon 12
Amherst 47, Shiocton 7
Aquinas 45, Altoona 8
Arrowhead 64, Waukesha North 6
Assumption 46, Wild Rose 0
Badger 42, Waterford 25
Bangor 48, Hillsboro 6
Baraboo 34, Monona Grove 14
Beaver Dam 14, Milton 6
Belleville 62, Pecatonica/Argyle 0
Berlin 26, Ripon 0
Black River Falls 26, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6
Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0
Bonduel 14, Oconto 0
Brillion 41, Two Rivers 0
Brookfield Academy 49, Catholic Central 42
Brookfield East 1, West Allis Central 0
Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12
Campbellsport 30, Lomira 0
Cashton 43, Brookwood 6
Catholic Memorial 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 0
Cedar Grove-Belgium 31, Manitowoc Lutheran 0
Clintonville 26, Mishicot 0
Colby 52, Southern Door 7
Columbus 29, Lake Mills 0
Crivitz 28, Tomahawk 24
Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0
Darlington 42, Mineral Point 7
De Pere 42, Green Bay Southwest 0
De Soto 40, Riverdale 0
Denmark 20, Wrightstown 14
Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20
Edgar 36, Iola-Scandinavia 0
Edgewood 35, McFarland 0
Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 8
Fort Atkinson 20, Reedsburg Area 6
Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7
Freedom 14, Little Chute 0
Germantown 30, Menomonee Falls 14
Gilman 58, Port Edwards 24
Greendale 31, Grafton 14
Hartford Union 24, Slinger 20
Homestead 35, West Bend East 9
Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 16
Hurley 48, Grantsburg 14
Janesville Craig 34, Watertown 28
Jefferson 34, Evansville 20
Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8
Kewaskum 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, OT
Kewaunee 28, Peshtigo 20
Kiel 42, Chilton 15
Kimberly 35, Oshkosh North 14
Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 49, Valders 0
Laconia 26, Omro 7
Lake Country Lutheran 38, Brown Deer 0
Lodi 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0
Luck 48, Washburn 28
Luxemburg-Casco 49, Winneconne 0
Madison Memorial 12, Verona Area 9
Markesan 22, Waterloo 12
Marshall 22, Pardeeville 16
Martin Luther 48, Saint Francis 6
Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6
Mayville 35, St. Marys Springs 28
Medford Area 30, Ashland 14
Menasha 53, Green Bay West 6
Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14
Merrill 15, Antigo 12
Middleton 55, Beloit Memorial 0
Monroe 42, Whitewater 0
Mosinee 47, Lac Courte Oreilles 7
Mount Horeb/Barneveld 35, Sauk Prairie 0
Mukwonago 40, Kettle Moraine 16
Muskego 58, Waukesha South 14
Necedah 20, Royall 0
Nekoosa 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 13
New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16
Nicolet 21, Cedarburg 20, OT
Northwestern 21, Spooner 6
Notre Dame 66, Green Bay East 0
Oak Creek 44, Racine Horlick 19
Onalaska 37, Holmen 23
Osceola 34, Saint Croix Central 7
Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 0
Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6
Pewaukee 54, New Berlin West 0
Phillips 58, Bowler/Gresham 0
Plymouth 47, Sheboygan Falls 20
Port Washington 54, Waupun 0
Portage 22, Stoughton 20
Prairie Farm 14, Wausau East 7
Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13
Prescott 40, Somerset 6
Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 0
Racine St. Catherine’s 30, University School of Milwaukee 7
Reedsville 42, Random Lake 6
Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 7
Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12
Richland Center 21, Dodgeville 12
River Falls 47, Tomah 8
River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12
Shawano 26, New London 14
Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0
Stevens Point 41, Appleton West 6
Stratford 47, Manawa 6
Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 19
Union Grove 47, Westosha Central 14
Watertown Luther Prep 34, Turner 8
Waukesha West 42, Oconomowoc 17
Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 6
Wausau West 20, D.C. Everest 13
West Allis Nathan Hale 21, Brookfield Central 14
West Salem 10, La Crosse Central 0
Whitefish Bay 36, West Bend West 7
Whitnall 48, Cudahy 0
Xavier 14, Seymour 7
