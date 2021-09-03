Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:57 pm Wisconsin sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Abbotsford 42, Marathon 12

Amherst 47, Shiocton 7

Aquinas 45, Altoona 8

Arrowhead 64, Waukesha North 6

Assumption 46, Wild Rose 0

Badger 42, Waterford 25

Bangor 48, Hillsboro 6

Baraboo 34, Monona Grove 14

Beaver Dam 14, Milton 6

Belleville 62, Pecatonica/Argyle 0

Berlin 26, Ripon 0

Black River Falls 26, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 6

Blair-Taylor 27, Eleva-Strum 0

Bonduel 14, Oconto 0

Brillion 41, Two Rivers 0

Brookfield Academy 49, Catholic Central 42

Brookfield East 1, West Allis Central 0

Cameron 14, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 12

Campbellsport 30, Lomira 0

Cashton 43, Brookwood 6

Catholic Memorial 53, New Berlin Eisenhower 0

Cedar Grove-Belgium 31, Manitowoc Lutheran 0

Clintonville 26, Mishicot 0

Colby 52, Southern Door 7

Columbus 29, Lake Mills 0

Crivitz 28, Tomahawk 24

Cuba City 19, Fennimore 0

Darlington 42, Mineral Point 7

De Pere 42, Green Bay Southwest 0

De Soto 40, Riverdale 0

Denmark 20, Wrightstown 14

Durand 47, Stanley-Boyd 20

Edgar 36, Iola-Scandinavia 0

Edgewood 35, McFarland 0

Fond du Lac 54, Appleton East 8

Fort Atkinson 20, Reedsburg Area 6

Franklin 49, Kenosha Indian Trail 7

Freedom 14, Little Chute 0

Germantown 30, Menomonee Falls 14

Gilman 58, Port Edwards 24

Greendale 31, Grafton 14

Hartford Union 24, Slinger 20

Homestead 35, West Bend East 9

Howards Grove 39, Oostburg 16

Hurley 48, Grantsburg 14

Janesville Craig 34, Watertown 28

Jefferson 34, Evansville 20

Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 51, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 8

Kewaskum 21, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 14, OT

Kewaunee 28, Peshtigo 20

Kiel 42, Chilton 15

Kimberly 35, Oshkosh North 14

Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Christian 49, Valders 0

Laconia 26, Omro 7

Lake Country Lutheran 38, Brown Deer 0

Lodi 42, Horicon/Hustisford 0

Luck 48, Washburn 28

Luxemburg-Casco 49, Winneconne 0

Madison Memorial 12, Verona Area 9

Markesan 22, Waterloo 12

Marshall 22, Pardeeville 16

Martin Luther 48, Saint Francis 6

Mauston 44, Westfield Area 6

Mayville 35, St. Marys Springs 28

Medford Area 30, Ashland 14

Menasha 53, Green Bay West 6

Menomonie 21, Chippewa Falls 14

Merrill 15, Antigo 12

Middleton 55, Beloit Memorial 0

Monroe 42, Whitewater 0

Mosinee 47, Lac Courte Oreilles 7

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 35, Sauk Prairie 0

Mukwonago 40, Kettle Moraine 16

Muskego 58, Waukesha South 14

Necedah 20, Royall 0

Nekoosa 56, Weyauwega-Fremont 13

New Richmond 42, Eau Claire Memorial 16

Nicolet 21, Cedarburg 20, OT

Northwestern 21, Spooner 6

Notre Dame 66, Green Bay East 0

Oak Creek 44, Racine Horlick 19

Onalaska 37, Holmen 23

Osceola 34, Saint Croix Central 7

Oshkosh West 3, Neenah 0

Owen-Withee 26, Lake Holcombe 6

Pewaukee 54, New Berlin West 0

Phillips 58, Bowler/Gresham 0

Plymouth 47, Sheboygan Falls 20

Port Washington 54, Waupun 0

Portage 22, Stoughton 20

Prairie Farm 14, Wausau East 7

Prairie du Chien 30, Poynette 13

Prescott 40, Somerset 6

Pulaski 35, Green Bay Preble 0

Racine St. Catherine’s 30, University School of Milwaukee 7

Reedsville 42, Random Lake 6

Rhinelander 32, Lakeland 7

Rice Lake 33, Hudson 12

Richland Center 21, Dodgeville 12

River Falls 47, Tomah 8

River Ridge 29, Benton/Scales Mound IL/Shullsburg 12

Shawano 26, New London 14

Spring Valley 34, Elmwood/Plum City 0

Stevens Point 41, Appleton West 6

Stratford 47, Manawa 6

Sun Prairie 56, Madison La Follette 19

Union Grove 47, Westosha Central 14

Watertown Luther Prep 34, Turner 8

Waukesha West 42, Oconomowoc 17

Waunakee 56, Janesville Parker 6

Wausau West 20, D.C. Everest 13

West Allis Nathan Hale 21, Brookfield Central 14

West Salem 10, La Crosse Central 0

Whitefish Bay 36, West Bend West 7

Whitnall 48, Cudahy 0

Xavier 14, Seymour 7

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

