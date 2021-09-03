Experts expect gas prices to remain steady through holiday weekend

WISCONSIN, (WAOW)-- You may be gearing up for Labor Day weekend, whether you're staying home or taking a trip. But is your wallet ready?

Average gas prices around the badger state range from $2.75 in Oshkosh to three dollars a gallon in Portage County. According to AAA, gas prices have been up and down lately, but shouldn't shift much over the holiday weekend.

"Maybe a few cents movement in one direction or the other but somewhere around the three dollar mark regardless of where you travel in Wisconsin," said Nick Jarmusz AAA Director of Public Affairs.

AAA is expecting heavier traffic on the roads and recommend staying safe and watching speeds while driving.