Evers extends $100 incentive for COVID-19 vaccinations

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s $100 reward program for those receiving the COVID-19 vaccine will be extended two weeks until Sept. 19. Gov. Tony Evers announced the extension on Friday. Evers says that extending the incentive will give an opportunity for even more people to get vaccinated. The program began Aug. 20 and was originally scheduled to end on Monday. Between Aug. 20 and Sept. 1, more than 65,000 people received their first dose. Evers launched the program amid a spike in COVID-19 cases across the state caused by the more infectious delta variant. The level of new cases and hospitalizations are at a level not seen since January.