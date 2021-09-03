COVID-19 vaccine reward program extended in Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday that Wisconsin's vaccine reward has been extended.

The program opened earlier this month, and it has now been extended to September 19.

Anyone ages 12 and up who gets their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the deadline will receive $100.

In the time the program was announced on August 20 to September 1, more than 65,000 people in Wisconsin have received their first dose of the vaccine.

“We’re excited to see so many Wisconsinites across the state rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine to help protect the health and safety of themselves and others and claiming their $100 reward,” said Gov. Evers. “I'm glad to be able to extend this program to give others the opportunity to take advantage of this great offer, and to do their part to help protect our state and stop the spread of the Delta variant.”

In order to receive the $100 after people receive their first dose, they need to fill out an online form here.