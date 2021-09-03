Area orchard is fundraising for St. Jude’s

MERILL, Wisc. (WAOW)-- Helene's Hill Top Orchard is bringing tot community together for the fourth annual St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital Sunflower Experience.

Guest of the sunflower experience will have access to the orchard, barnyard attraction, and hay wagon rides. So there will be plenty of photo opportunities with the sunflowers.

Olivia Telschow has seen St. Jude's research first hand when her father underwent treatment for a type of leukemia.

"I'm really looking forward to seeing other St. Jude's families it's really amazing when these families come up to you and tell you their stories and how they were affected with St.Jude's" Telschow said.

Over the past three years, the sunflower experience has been able to raise $60,000 for St. Jude's.

The event will be going on until August 5th and cost ten dollars per person.